Saudi Arabia to allow domestic labourers from Bangladesh, 7 other countries

Migration

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 07:56 pm

Related News

Saudi Arabia to allow domestic labourers from Bangladesh, 7 other countries

Saudi Arabia will now allow recruitment from 16 countries including Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Philippines

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 07:56 pm
Saudi Arabia to allow domestic labourers from Bangladesh, 7 other countries

Saudi Arabia will soon start recruiting domestic workers from eight African and Asian countries including Bangladesh.

The eight countries will add to the eight other countries from which domestic labour's recruitment is allowed, Spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Saad Al Hamad told the Saudi economic newspaper Al Eqtisadiah.

With the new additions, Saudi Arabia government will allow employment of domestic workers from the Philippines, Niger, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Mauritania, Uganda, Eritrea, South Africa, Madagascar, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Mali and Kenya, reports World Gulf.

Recently, the Saudi labour authorities are trying to regulate the domestic labour market.

To this end, the Musaned domestic labour programme was launched with a view to help customers learn about their rights and duties and related services including visa issuance, recruitment requests and contractual relation between the employer and the worker.

Bangladesh / Top News

Saudi Arabia / migrant worker / labour

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jessica Minh Anh on her visit to the show site at Costa Toscana. Photo: Courtesy

J Spring Fashion Show 2022: World's first sustainable oceanic catwalk

4h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

7h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

8h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: The story of an 'engineer-turned-lipstick-seller'

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beza’s thirst for groundwater rings alarm

Beza’s thirst for groundwater rings alarm

50m | Videos
Omicron originated from mice

Omicron originated from mice

1h | Videos
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

1h | Videos
Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places