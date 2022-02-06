Saudi Arabia to allow domestic labour from Bangladesh, 7 other countries

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 03:48 pm

Saudi Arabia to allow domestic labour from Bangladesh, 7 other countries

Saudi Arabia will now allow recruitment from 16 countries including Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Philippines

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 03:48 pm
Saudi Arabia to allow domestic labour from Bangladesh, 7 other countries

Saudi Arabia will soon start recruiting domestic workers from eight African and Asian countries including Bangladesh.

The eight countries will add to the eight other countries from which domestic labour's recruitment is allowed, Spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Saad Al Hamad told the Saudi economic newspaper Al Eqtisadiah.

With the new additions, Saudi Arabia government will allow employment of domestic workers from the Philippines, Niger, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Mauritania, Uganda, Eritrea, South Africa, Madagascar, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Mali and Kenya, reports World Gulf.

Recently, the Saudi labour authorities are trying to regulate the domestic labour market.

To this end, the Musaned domestic labour programme was launched with a view to help customers learn about their rights and duties and related services including visa issuance, recruitment requests and contractual relation between the employer and the worker.

