Rohingyas: Dhaka asks Nay Pyi Taw to expedite verification for early start of repatriation

Bangladesh and Myanmar on Tuesday held "substantive discussions" on all issues related to voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland.

At a meeting held virtually, Bangladesh stressed on the need for early commencement of repatriation to lessen the colossal burden of hosting the displaced people, expeditious verification of eligibility for return, and security, livelihood and wellbeing of the returnees.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Myanmar Chan Aye led the respective sides at the fifth meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on the repatriation of the Rohingyas temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh.

Both sides agreed to work on addressing verification related problems and holding regular meetings of the JWG and technical working group for early commencement of repatriation.