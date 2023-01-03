Record 5,891 Bangladeshi workers went to South Korea in 2022

Migration

UNB
03 January, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 10:38 am

Related News

Record 5,891 Bangladeshi workers went to South Korea in 2022

UNB
03 January, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 10:38 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A record number of 5,891 Bangladesh workers went to South Korea, a "popular, preferred" destination for them, in 2022.

The "low and medium" skilled workers from Bangladesh were taken by the East Asian country last year through its Employment Permit System (EPS) programme, according to the Embassy of South Korea in Bangladesh.

After almost one and a half years of suspension of admitting foreign EPS workers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the South Korean government resumed taking them in December 2021.

From 2008 to 2022, 28,697 Bangladesh workers were taken by South Korea through the EPS and it is expected that around 100 to 120 workers are to be taken by South Korea every week this year.

The East Asian country is a popular destination for Bangladeshi expats as they can earn a minimum of $1,420 monthly, the legally guaranteed minimum wage of South Korea, the Korean mission in Bangladesh said Monday.

The monthly salary can be over $2,000 to $3,000 when overtime payment is combined, it added. "Also, South Korea encourages foreign workers to subscribe to four types of social security insurance, including accident insurance for foreign workers."

From 2007 to 2022, there were about 320 workers who returned to Bangladesh without receiving the departure guarantee insurance and airfare insurance which was tantamount to severance payments ranging from Tk30,000 to Tk400,000 per person, the mission said.

The Korean government, however, through the EPS Center in Dhaka has made an active effort to identify the location and contact information of the returned Bangladeshi workers, through the Overseas Employment and Expatriates' Welfare Ministry, to return their money.

In case the worker who should receive the insurance money is dead, his or her spouse, children, or parents can receive it when appropriate documents can be presented.

The first batch of this year's expatriate workers will leave for South Korea tonight from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on chartered flights operated by a Korean air company.

Among the 92 Bangladeshi workers in the first batch, 69 are new, and 23 are re-admitted ones.

Bangladesh / Top News

south korea / Bangladeshi workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AKM Atiqur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Digital pollution: Why you should care

1h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Appliances that every kitchen needs

1h | Habitat
When you cannot allocate too much space for your kitchen, you can increase its efficiency through clever layout designs, renovations, or even implementing a few organisation tricks. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

All you need to know about designing your kitchen

1h | Habitat
Syed Ratna and her cohort&#039;s efforts ensured the children of her locality were not without a playground Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Revisiting Syeda Ratna's heroic endeavour to save Tetultala playground

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

12h | TBS SPORTS
How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

13h | TBS SPORTS
Hindi films coming in 2023

Hindi films coming in 2023

14h | TBS Entertainment
Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night