Qatar Visa Center in Bangladesh resumes operations
The visa centre operates Sunday to Thursday, between 8:30am to 4:30pm
The Qatar Visa Center located in Sylhet has reopened its doors for operations, said the Ministry of Interior in Qatar.
As stated by the ministry, appointments to visit this centre can now be conveniently scheduled via the visa centre's website.
The visa centre operates Sunday to Thursday, between 8:30am to 4:30pm.
The visa centre is part of the state's efforts to facilitate and streamline procedures for bringing expatriates to work.