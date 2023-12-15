Qatar Visa Center in Bangladesh resumes operations

TBS Report
15 December, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 09:17 am

Qatar Visa Center in Bangladesh resumes operations

The visa centre operates Sunday to Thursday, between 8:30am to 4:30pm

TBS Report
15 December, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 09:17 am
A representational image of Qatar Visa Center.
A representational image of Qatar Visa Center.

The Qatar Visa Center located in Sylhet has reopened its doors for operations, said the Ministry of Interior in Qatar.

As stated by the ministry, appointments to visit this centre can now be conveniently scheduled via the visa centre's website. 

The visa centre operates Sunday to Thursday, between 8:30am to 4:30pm.

The visa centre is part of the state's efforts to facilitate and streamline procedures for bringing expatriates to work.

