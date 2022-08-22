Qatar keen on hiring more skilled workers from Bangladesh

Migration

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 09:37 pm

Related News

Qatar keen on hiring more skilled workers from Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 09:37 pm
File Photo: A man walks on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017. Reuters/Naseem Zeitoon
File Photo: A man walks on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017. Reuters/Naseem Zeitoon

Qatar has expressed its interest in hiring skilled and semi-skilled workers from Bangladesh in the healthcare, hospitality, driving, construction and IT sectors as the Gulf nation faces a shortage of skilled workforce.

Visiting Labour Minister of Qatar Ali bin Saeed bin Al Samikh Al Marri made the expression at separate meetings with the expatriate welfare minister and the foreign affairs minister in Dhaka on Sunday.

After a meeting with the labour minister, the expatriate ministry and foreign ministry officials said that the Arab nation has expressed its commitment to protect and strengthen migrant labour rights amid wide criticisms from international rights groups. 

"Many stadiums, hotels, and markets have been built in Qatar on the occasion of the World Cup. Apart from this, skilled workers will be needed in the health and IT sectors as well," Md Shahidul Alam, director general of the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), told The Business Standard.

Referring to the low number of labourers going to Qatar in the last few years, he said, "We have proposed to set up a Bangladesh-Qatar technical training centre to provide skilled workers as per the demand of Qatar."

He said Qatar's minister has called upon the Bangladeshi workers to deal with issues legally rather than staging agitations if any of their rights are violated.

The BMET director general mentioned that the labour rights issues have also been discussed in the joint working group meeting of both countries on Sunday.

During a courtesy call on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Qatar's labour minister mentioned that they want to hire more skilled workers from Bangladesh in the coming days.

Momen briefed him about the initiatives taken by the Bangladesh government for skill development to meet growing demand at home and abroad, read a press release of the foreign ministry.  

Some four lakh Bangladeshis are working in Qatar, according to an unofficial estimate. 

The country recruited more than 50,000 Bangladeshis on average in the pre-Covid years.

Till July, the Gulf nation has recruited 12,344 workers from Bangladesh this year while the number was 11,158 in 2021, according to BMET.

Recruiting agencies in Bangladesh said that most of the workers are hired for the construction, driving and cleaning sectors. 

Leading professional services networks PwC conducted a survey of more than 1,500 employees across the Middle East recently, in which 75% of respondents in Kuwait and 60% in Qatar said their country has a shortage of people with specialised skills, reports middle east-based news portal ZAWYA.com.  

At a meeting with Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed, Ali bin Saeed bin Al Samikh Al Marri emphasised sending skilled workers suited to the country's growing labour market, the ministry in Dhaka said in a press release.

Praising Bangladeshi workers, the labour minister said Qatar's labour law has been amended. In this act, foreign workers will get all the same benefits as domestic workers.

He also said actions are being taken immediately if employers engage in illegal activities with foreign workers. A welfare fund has been set up for workers working in Qatar. Payments are made from this fund if an employer is unable to pay dues, added the press release.

In the meeting, the expatriate welfare minister appreciated Qatar's positive reforms regarding changes in the Kafala system, which is used to monitor migrant workers, and setting up minimum wages.

Bangladesh / Top News

qatar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

12h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

12h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

13h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How to score better in IELTS?

How to score better in IELTS?

1h | Videos
Expatriate workers' insurance premiums increasing

Expatriate workers' insurance premiums increasing

1h | Videos
How Bangladesh is more affected by Ukraine-Russia war situation

How Bangladesh is more affected by Ukraine-Russia war situation

1h | Videos
New initiative to save electricity

New initiative to save electricity

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs