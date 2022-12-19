Process underway to sign deals with Croatia, Serbia over manpower export: Minister

Labourers wash their lunch boxes at a construction site in Doha | Reuters/File
Labourers wash their lunch boxes at a construction site in Doha | Reuters/File

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad on Monday said a process continues to sign memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with several European countries including Croatia and Serbia in order to export manpower from Bangladesh.

He said this while addressing a function in the conference room of his ministry here in the city, which was arranged to mark the farewell of 30 workers out of 102 intended for going to Romania through Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Ltd (BOESL).

The Minister said the Europe is a potential labuor market for Bangladesh and the rate of labour migration to Europe is constantly increasing.

He said the process of sending workers to Romania and other European countries will continue through BOESL.

The Minister urged the workers who are willing to go abroad to enhance the reputation of the country by being responsible towards the country and paying attention to responsible behaviour and works.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr. Ahmed Munirus Saleheen and other high officials from the ministry, BOESL and the Wage Earners' Welfare Board were present, said a press release.

Comments

