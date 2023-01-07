Plan to send 15 lakh workers abroad this year: Overseas employment minister

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed said on Friday that the government is planning to send 15 lakh Bangladeshi workers abroad this year.

"The labour market here is growing. A large labour market is emerging in China. Besides, workers are now going to Romania, Greece, Italy and we are also planning to send workers to Libya," Imran said.

He urged the would-be expatriates to improve their skills and follow the proper procedures for going abroad.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Sylhet, Chattogram, and Cumilla divisional organizational conference of the Diploma Engineers Association in Sylhet.

