Plan to send 15 lakh workers abroad this year: Overseas employment minister

UNB
07 January, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 10:25 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Expatriates'  Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed said on Friday that the government is planning to send 15 lakh Bangladeshi workers abroad this year.

"The labour market here is growing.  A large labour market is emerging in China. Besides, workers are now going to Romania, Greece, Italy and we are also planning to send workers to Libya," Imran said.

He urged the would-be expatriates to improve their skills and follow the proper procedures for going abroad.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Sylhet, Chattogram, and Cumilla divisional organizational conference of the Diploma Engineers Association in Sylhet.

Md Ujjal Bakht, vice president (Sylhet) of Education Engineering Department Diploma Engineers' Association (EEDDEA),  Saroj Kumar Nath, joint secretary (Development II) of Secondary and Higher Education Department, and  Delwar Hossain Majumdar, chief engineer of Education Engineering Department, were among others in the conference.

