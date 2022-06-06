Papsma against a limited number of recruitment agencies for Bangladeshi workers

Migration

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 06:07 pm

Related News

Papsma against a limited number of recruitment agencies for Bangladeshi workers

It has called for including all the members of Baira (Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agents) in the process of recruitment

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 06:07 pm
Papsma against a limited number of recruitment agencies for Bangladeshi workers

National Association of Private Employment Agencies Malaysia (Papsma) has urged the Malaysian government to not limit the number of recruitment agencies in Bangladesh for the entry of Bangladeshi workers there.

It has called for including all the members of Baira (Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agents) in the process of recruitment.

Besides, Papsma President Megat Fairouz Junaidi said in a statement his group would like to request the government not to delay the entry process of Bangladeshi workers anymore as they are now ready with their skills and work experiences along with adaptive skills, Malaysiakini reported on Monday. 

"Papasma does not want Malaysia to return to the era from 2015 to 2017 when only 10 Bangladeshi employment agencies were selected," Megat Fairouz said.

It caused many issues and problems until the Malaysian government banned the entry of Bangladeshi workers into the country in 2017, he added.

"Papsma does not understand why only Bangladesh needs special agencies for its workers' employment compared to all other source countries even though Bangladesh was chosen to be in the category of source countries in Malaysia over the past few years," said the Papsma president.

On Friday, Human Resources Minister M Saravanan said the Malaysian cabinet would make a final decision on the number of Bangladeshi recruitment agencies permitted to send their citizens as workers there.

Saravanan said Malaysia was in dire need of workers while Bangladesh had an excess number of workers to send.

So it was beneficial to expedite the process after resolving all outstanding matters, he added.

Baira former secretary-general Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury confirmed that Baira's members had reiterated their call for an 'open market' as practised with 13 other countries sending migrant workers to Malaysia.

Both countries signed a memorandum of agreement last December to lift the embargo on labour supply from Bangladesh to Malaysia for all sectors but the recruitment process is still pending.
The ban was imposed by the Pakatan Harapan government in September 2018. 
However, according to Megat Fairouz, some of the issues identified in the era from 2015 to 2017 were as follows:
1) Bangladeshi workers were charged up to RM20,000, which is a high cost, for entry into Malaysia even though the government and workers were initially told that the cost would be cheap and low. 
The Bangladeshi agencies involved in sending them there reaped such high profits, and when the migrant workers arrived in Malaysia they absconded from their legitimate employers as they could not afford to pay the loans they took for coming to Malaysia. 
As a result, many employers had to pay the levy costs and other obligatory expenses and finally suffer huge losses.
2) These selected agencies collected money from the migrant workers to meet the needs of certain dignitaries to lobby in the business of sending workers there.

Rev: Moin

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladeshi workers / Malaysia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

4h | Brands
Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

6h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

7h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

8h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

22h | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata