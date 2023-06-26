Over 10.5 lakh workers went abroad till June in the FY2022-23: Minister

A total of 10.74 lakh workers went abroad for employment till June of the current fiscal year (2022-23), which is 15.59% more than the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad stated this in parliament while replying to a tabled question from ruling Awami League MP Ali Azam, who was elected from Bhola.

The minister mentioned that during the same period of the last fiscal year (2021-22), a total of 9.7 lakh workers went abroad.

In response to a query from ruling party lawmaker Habibar Rahman from Bogura, the Expatriates' Welfare Minister said that there is a plan to sign agreements with new countries for manpower export.

He also stated that the process is underway to sign agreements with Libya, Malta, Albania, Romania, and Serbia in this regard.

Answering the question of another Awami League MP Nurannabi Chowdhury from Bhola-4, the Minister said that since the establishment of the Expatriate Welfare Bank, Tk2,081 crore has been distributed among around 1.14 lakh expatriate workers as loans for migration purposes.

Responding to a query from AL MP AKM Rahmatullah from Dhaka, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that previously, the domestic demand for tea in the country was less than the production, and that's why more tea was exported.

Currently, the demand for tea in the country is about 100 million kg, he added, stating that as people's purchasing power increases, all the tea produced in the country is used to meet domestic demand, leaving little surplus for export.

To increase the export of tea, the government, as well as the tea board, have taken various steps to increase the production of quality tea.

In reply to a query from AL MP Nizam Uddin Hazari from Feni, the Commerce Minister stated that Bangladesh has trade missions in 23 cities of 21 countries around the world.

They are: Canberra, Brussels, Beijing, Kunming, Paris, Berlin, New Delhi, Kolkata, Tehran, Tokyo, Yangon, Kuala Lumpur, Moscow, Seoul, Singapore, Madrid, Geneva, Dubai, London, Washington DC, and Los Angeles.

He also mentioned that in the near future, there are plans to set up a commercial wing in Brasilia, Turkey, Ankara, Mexico City, and Africa. Additionally, there are plans to establish missions in Indonesia and Thailand.