Oman keen to sign MoUs to boost manpower cooperation with Bangladesh

Oman has shown interest to sign two MoUs with Bangladesh which would enhance the existing manpower corporation, safeguard Bangladeshi workers' interests and combat illegal migration and trafficking.

A high-level eight-member delegation of senior government officials from the Sultanate of Oman led by Ambassador Dr Sulaiman Saud Al Jabri, Head of Legal Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman is visiting Bangladesh from 11-14 October.

The delegation consisted of high level representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Labor and Ministry of Interior of the Sultanate of Oman.

The delegation met Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

The Foreign Secretary informed the delegation about the Prime Minister's commitment towards safe migration and zero tolerance on illegal trafficking.

He assured them of all cooperation on signing the MoUs at an early date.

Earlier, the delegation attended two separate meetings with the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment and Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, which were coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

With a rising trend, around seven lakh Bangladeshi expatriates are hosted by Oman, said the MoFA.

From this perspective, the discussions in the fields of migration and employment between Bangladesh and Oman were "quite significant" to further cooperation in these areas in days to come.