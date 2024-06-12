No Bangladeshis lived in Kuwait building that caught fire: Embassy official

Vehicles are parked next to a building damaged following a deadly fire, in Mangaf, southern Kuwait, June 12, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer

The Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait has no information that any Bangladeshis lived in a building housing workers in Mangaf city where at least 41 people were killed in a fire today (12 June).

"We have no information so far that any Bangladeshi workers lived in that residential building," Abdul Hossain, labour councillor of the Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait, told The Business Standard over WhatsApp.

"Bangladeshis mainly work in the cleaning sector and Indians and Nepalis in the construction sector," Abdul said, adding that he had visited the fire site.

Moreover, the workers who live there do not have any job demand letter attested by the Bangladesh Embassy.

"This means that no Bangladeshis are living in that building and no Bangladeshis were injured or killed in the incident."

However, Abdul said the Bangladesh embassy will look deeper into the matter.

Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah accused the real estate owners of violations and greed over the fire incident, saying those factors contributed towards the incident.

"Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters," said Sheikh Fahad, who also runs the interior and defence ministries.

The fire was reported to authorities at 6:00 am local time (0300 GMT), Major General Eid Rashed Hamad said.