MoU signed between Brac and HelloTask

Brac migration program and online platform HelloTask will work together for the safety, employment and sustainable rehabilitation of returned Bangladeshi migrant workers, especially women.

Collaborative steps will be taken to enlist the workers, create employment for them and provide psychological counseling, said a press release issued today.

Brac and online platform HelloTask signed an agreement yesterday regarding the matter.

Mahmudul Hasan Likhon, founder and CEO of HelloTask, and Brac Executive Director Asif Saleh signed the agreement at a ceremony held at Brac Center.

Brac Senior Director KAM Morshed and Program Head of Brac Migration Shariful Hasan were present among others.