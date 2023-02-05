MoU between Bangladesh, Malaysia will be reviewed to make process of sending migrant workers easier: Minister

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed said that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Bangladesh and Malaysia will be reviewed to make the process of sending migrant workers easier and faster.

"Changes in the MoU for the benefit of workers in Malaysia, and reduction of immigration costs among other things came up in the meeting. A working group meeting will be held between Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur this month to decide on these issues," Imran Ahmed said talking to reporters after a meeting with Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasusan Ismail at Probashi Kallyan Bhaban on Sunday (5 February).

"Everything that is related to our interests has been discussed. There is the matter of cost here, there is the matter of going there. Everything has been discussed. One thing must be remembered, this government is a new government. Whatever we talked about with the previous government, now there will be a big change. He (Malaysian minister) has assured this," he added.

Imran Ahmad further said, "There is talk of changing the MoU. More changes will be made if necessary. But he (Malaysian minister) does not want to give the final decision yet. I believe, with the responsibility he (Malaysian minister) talked about, we will get something good."

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed did not respond to questions on increasing the number of recruiting agencies to send workers to Malaysia.

Bangladesh and Malaysia on 19 December, 2021 signed a MoU on the employment of Bangladeshi workers in the southeast Asian country.

However, the MoU was widely criticised by the recruiting agencies and other stakeholders for allowing a limited number of agencies to send workers.

Currently, only 100 Bangladeshi agencies are allowed to send workers where the registered number is more than 1500.