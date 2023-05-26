More workers may go abroad this year, hopes expat minister

Migration

BSS
26 May, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 04:33 pm

Related News

More workers may go abroad this year, hopes expat minister

BSS
26 May, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 04:33 pm
File photo. Picture: Collected
File photo. Picture: Collected

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad has expressed hope more workers of the country might be recruited abroad this year.

"Compared to last year, more workers of the country are likely to go abroad this year," he said while addressing a seminar titled: "Possibilities of Bangladesh remittance flow, challenges and solutions."

The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment and Better Bangladesh Foundation jointly organised the seminar at the city's Foreign Service Academy on Thursday.

Talking about reserves, he said: "Our reserve is declining over the period... We must have to admit that expatriates have a lot to contribute in the country's reserve. I think the present government has done 
that."

Senior Secretary of the Ministry Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen and Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan also spoke as the special guests on the occasion.

Imran said the Bangladesh Bank can play an important role in sending remittance money to the relatives of the overseas workers. So, the central bank authority should adopt an easy system such as 'mobile financial service' to help the overseas workers easily send their money to their families, the minister suggested.

Chaired by Better Bangladesh Foundation Chairman Professor Masud A Khan, the seminar was also addressed, among others, by Director General (DG) of the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) M Shahidul Alam, Chairman of Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) Dr Tasneem Siddiqui, Economist Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Chief Economist of Bangladesh Bank Dr Habibur Rahman, honorary Non-government Adviser (NGA) at Bangladesh Competition Commission Mohammad Shahjahan Siddiqui and Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) Secretary General Ali Haider.

Bangladesh / Top News

migration / workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

14 months of nightmare: Migrant workers' struggle to secure loans from Probashi Kallyan Bank

14 months of nightmare: Migrant workers' struggle to secure loans from Probashi Kallyan Bank

2h | Panorama
The Esquire has a large chrome grille taking up all of the front, which makes the car look more bold and premium. The Voxy is made to look more sporty with less chrome bits and angular black bits. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Voxy & Esquire: Multi-purpose vehicles done right

8h | Wheels
How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

21h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

22h | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

1d | TBS Stories
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in Jul-May FY23 to support national budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in Jul-May FY23 to support national budget

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

4
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

5
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget