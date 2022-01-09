Migration activists concerned over “syndicate” for sending workers to Malaysia

A view of deserted roads during a lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Migration activists and manpower exporters are concerned over the floating information that Malaysia would allow a syndicate of 25 recruiting agencies to send workers from Bangladesh, while 250 more agencies would work as sub-agents.

The news is now viral on social media. However, it could not be checked as the recruiting country is yet to disclose the details of the recent deal with Bangladesh.

Malaysia with signing a memorandum of understanding on 19 December last year (2021) lifted the ban on recruiting Bangladeshi workers, which it imposed in 2018 over some irregularities in the recruitment process.

A syndicate of 10 Bangladeshi agencies were involved in manpower exporting to the emerging Asian economy at that time. The agencies were widely criticised for their irregularities.

Following the recent agreement, Malaysia is expected to start importing new manpower from Bangladesh soon.

"We have been confirmed from various sources in Malaysia that 25 Bangladesh-based recruiting agencies will send workers and 250 agencies will work as sub-agents", Andy Hall, a Malaysia-based rights activist, told The Business Standard over a phone call.

"If these 25 agencies are chosen through a transparent open tender process and based on their previous track record, it would be acceptable. But this is not happening in this case," he added.

"Agencies are allegedly being picked depending on their relations with the syndicate leaders. Political power can be abused here."

Hall called for looking into the allegations.

Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury, former secretary-general of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies, told TBS, "Though our expatriate ministry has been claiming that there would be no syndicate, now we are getting information from various sources that it is happening."

"But, we will not accept such things this time again," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment in a statement recently said the employers would select Bangladeshi agents, following the rules of the Malaysian government, from the list of legitimate recruitment agencies sent by Bangladesh.