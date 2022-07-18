Manpower exporters demand punishment for recruiting agency syndicate

TBS Report
A fraction of the country's manpower exporters has demanded the cancellation of licenses and prosecution against the syndicate of 25 Bangladeshi recruiting agencies that are only permitted to send workers to Malaysia.

The group under the banner "Joint Coordination Front, Baira (Bangladesh International Recruiting Agency)" made a told of 10 demands at a press conference in the National Press Club in the capital on Monday.

Forum President Dr Md Farooq said the 25 agencies have already begun the medical examination of labourers hoping to immigrate to Malaysia without the permission of the government.

"While the government has fixed the immigration cost at Tk78,990 for each, these agencies are demanding around Tk3.5 lakh," he noted.

Leaders of the forum at the time called on to allow all legitimate agencies to be given the opportunity to export workers to all countries including Malaysia and Libya.

They also made a demand to stop using FWCMS (Foreign Workers Centralized Management system) software.

Bangladesh is all set to resume sending workers to Malaysia this month, as issues relevant to the matter have finally been resolved in a joint working group meeting held on 2 June in Dhaka – seven months after the signing of a memorandum of understanding in this regard.

Bangladesh has left it up to Malaysia to decide how many agencies will send workers from Bangladesh to Malaysia. 

As a result, as per Malaysia's proposal, a group of 25 recruiting agencies have been selected to send workers to that country, said the other Bangladeshi recruiters who have been protesting against this decision. 

