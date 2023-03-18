Malaysia postpones quota approval, application for foreign workers

Malaysia has postponed the quota application and approval for foreign workers until a date to be announced later.

However, this move will not affect the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers already in progress. Malaysia approved three lakh workers from Bangladesh out of a quota of nine lakh for foreign workers.

"It is a regular process of the Malaysian government. After completing the previous quota, they will again seek applications from migrant workers. This is why they have postponed the process,'' said Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, immediate past secretary general of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira).

Malaysia Human Resource Minister V Sivakumar said the decision was made after the ministry approved a total of 995,396 employment quotas for foreign workers from various sectors as of 14 March, reports Malay Mail.

"The approval of the foreign worker quota so far is expected to be able to meet the needs of foreign labour by industries, including in critical sectors," he said in a statement on Saturday.

Till February, Bangladesh sent 1.04 lakh workers to Malaysia since last August as the market resumed after four years.