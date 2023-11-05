Malaysia pledges action on plight of stranded Bangladeshi workers

File Photo: Migrant workers gather at the compound of their dormitory for a document check, during a joint operation by the Department of Labour and several other Malaysian government agencies on workers' living condition and other criteria of forced labour and human trafficking, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

The Malaysian government has pledged action in response to a migrant rights activist's letter to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the plight of Bangladeshi migrants working in the country.

The Human Resources Ministry will conduct nationwide operations as part of this move, reports Malaysian news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT) on Sunday (5 November).

Human Resource Minister V Sivakumar said the move aims to ensure no foreign workers are caught in debt bondage or housed in unfavourable conditions, as alleged in the letter.

"I view this matter seriously as I want to prevent actions outside of the law. We want to avoid forced labour occurring in this country," he said after attending the third series of the ministry's Jelajah Madani in Gombak today.

Human rights activist Andy Hall wrote a letter to OHCHR, a body under the UN Human Rights Council in Switzerland, alleging that hundreds of Bangladeshi workers were struggling in debt bondage and without jobs in this country.