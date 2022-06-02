Malaysia may resume hiring workers from Bangladesh in June

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 06:50 pm

Malaysia may resume hiring workers from Bangladesh in June

The immigration cost will be less than 1 lakh 60 thousand taka

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 06:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh's Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad said today Malaysia might resume recruitment of skilled workers from Bangladesh by this month.

 "Malaysia will decide how many recruiting agencies can send Bangladeshi workers," the minister said this on Thursday (2 June) at a press conference after attending a secretary-level Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting with a delegation led by Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Saravanan.

The minister said, "Malaysia wants to hire two lakh workers from Bangladesh in one year. Their salary will be 1500 Malaysian Ringit. The immigration cost will be less than 1 lakh 60 thousand taka."

According to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur on 19 December last year, five lakh workers will go to Malaysia over the next five years.

But the minister expressed hopes that five lakh workers might able to go to Malaysia by this year.

Malaysia's door to Bangladeshi workers has been closed since 2018, following a syndicated manpower recruitment by 10 Bangladeshi agencies since 2015.

