Malaysia to approve 250 more companies for recruitment of Bangladeshi workers

Malaysia's Human Resources Ministry will accredit another 250 companies for this purpose to create greater accessibility to potential workers, said its minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan.

In a media statement on Sunday (19 June), Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Seri M Saravanan said these 250 companies will be selected from the list of 1,520 recruitment companies provided from Bangladesh, from which the 25 companies were previously chosen.

However, Malaysia will still deal only with the initially chosen 25 companies.

"These 250 companies selected will work within the structure of the 25 companies. In simple terms, each of the 25 companies will be allocated 10 companies to incubate and to be part of the recruitment ecosystem, especially in meeting the standards and guidelines set by the Human Resources Ministry," said Seri M Saravanan.

"Hence, what is the difference between the 25 and 250 companies? First of all, the Human Resources Ministry only deals with the 25 designated companies. They are monitored by the Ministry closely, so as to ensure that International Labour Organisation guidelines relating to the welfare of the workers are adhered to, especially in terms of living and working conditions of foreign workers."

"Malaysia is serious in tackling the issue of forced labour, which is tarnishing our international standing. And secondly, it is the sole responsibility of the 25 to ensure the other 250 meet the strict recruitment standards and international best practices set by the Human Resources Ministry," he said.

Prior to the 25 chosen from the list, there were only 10 companies involved in the recruitment of workers from Bangladesh, he said, and the monopolistic nature of the 10 companies caused many workers to be lured by other agencies from both countries with the promise of decent work but subsequently left stranded.

"Therefore, to safeguard the welfare and livelihood of foreign workers, the agreed (sic) to increase from 10 to 25 companies to ensure a check and balance mechanism is implemented in the 25 designated companies. But to avoid monopoly and abuse, at the same time to create greater accessibility to potential workers, the 250 companies from the list provided by our Bangladesh counterpart," the Malaysian minister added.

He also said that henceforth, all foreign worker recruitment approvals must come from Malaysia's Human Resources Ministry.

"Meanwhile, for everyone's information, the one-stop centre for foreign workers' approval which was previously under the Home Affairs Ministry has been transferred to the Human Resources Ministry, as practiced in many countries. And to date, the department has approved approximately 230,000 workers as of Wednesday... It is now up to the relevant companies which have obtained their approvals to pay the levy and make the recruitment and submit the medical report to get a visa with reference with the Home Ministry, to expedite the rest of the process to ensure the survivability of our enterprises," he added.

Saravanan further said: "I hereby would like to state that any allegations pertaining to the involvement of the Honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh in the selection of the 25 recruitment companies is totally false and unfounded. My statement of meeting with Her Excellency and explaining the current affairs of the Bangladeshi foreign workers in our country is taken out of context. My meeting with Her Excellency was to narrate the current situation of foreign workers and the initiatives taken by my Ministry for better working conditions."

The Malaysian Human Resources Ministry has come under fire recently for selecting only 25 companies for the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers.

Seri M Saravanan's statement to clarify and explain the current situation pertaining to the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers was issued after he was called on by migrant workers' rights groups to explain his decision for only allowing 25 Bangladeshi agencies to recruit workers for Malaysia.