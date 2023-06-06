Malaysia and Bangladesh discuss expansion of labour market and worker safety

UNB
06 June, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 09:00 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed on Monday held talks with Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasutin Bin Ismail on the development and expansion of Bangladesh's labour market in Malaysia.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Interior in Malaysia's Putrajaya on Monday. 

They discussed several key aspects, including the safety of workers and the recalibration of the labour market.

Present at the meeting were representatives from the Bangladesh High Commission, including Malaysian Deputy High Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khastagir, Minister (Labour) Nazmus Sadat Selim, Malaysian Immigration Department Director General Datuk Ruslin Jusoh, and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs.  

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Imran Ahmed expressed his satisfaction with the warm and amicable relations between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

He acknowledged Bangladesh's contributions to the development activities of various countries, including Malaysia, and emphasized the government's efforts to enhance the skills of employees.

Minister Ahmed said: "Bangladesh is contributing efficiently and successfully to the development activities of various countries, including Malaysia. The government has taken various initiatives to improve the skills of the employees."

Later in the day, the Expatriates' Welfare Minister met Malaysia's Human Resources Minister, V Shivakumar.

The focus of this meeting revolved around the potential influx of more Bangladeshi workers, including housemaids and security guards, into the Malaysian labour market.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of ensuring fairness and safety for these workers, aiming to establish improved mechanisms that protect their rights.

