Libya keen to recruit skilled professionals from Bangladesh: Envoy

Libya is interested in employing skilled professionals such as doctors, nurses, technicians and engineers from Bangladesh, said Libyan Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulmutalib SM Suliman.

The newly-appointed envoy also proposed forming a joint commission to enhance bilateral relations between the two friendly countries when he paid a courtesy call to Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam at the latter's office in the capital on Sunday, says a press release.

SM Suliman also encouraged Bangladeshi students to go to Libya for higher studies.

State Minister Shahriar Alam thanked the Libyan government for its continued support of Bangladeshi expatriates there.

Emphasising legal employment migration, he said Bangladesh would like to enhance cooperation with the African country to curb irregular migration.

Shahriar Alam sought Libyan government's cooperation for Bangladeshi agro-entrepreneurs working there and called for allocating land to them. He also stressed collaboration to ensure food security for both countries.

The state minister proposed Bangladesh and Libya celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries by undertaking various programs, the release reads.

Bangladesh lifted restrictions on labour migration to Libya in November last year considering the improved political situation in the war-torn nation. In 2012, the government imposed restrictions due to political unrest there.

Nevertheless, some overseas recruitment agencies continued sending workers to Libya through unofficial channels, industry insiders said. At the same time, human traffickers also kept using Libya as a route to send people to different European countries, including Italy.

In 2020, at least 26 Bangladeshi workers were reportedly killed by human traffickers in Libya on their way to European countries.

According to government data, some 1,22,500 Bangladeshis have gone to Libya with jobs since 1976.