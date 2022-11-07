Libya keen to recruit skilled professionals from Bangladesh: Envoy

Migration

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 09:54 pm

Related News

Libya keen to recruit skilled professionals from Bangladesh: Envoy

Libyan Ambassador also encouraged Bangladeshi students to go to Libya for higher studies

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 09:54 pm
Libya keen to recruit skilled professionals from Bangladesh: Envoy

Libya is interested in employing skilled professionals such as doctors, nurses, technicians and engineers from Bangladesh, said Libyan Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulmutalib SM Suliman.

The newly-appointed envoy also proposed forming a joint commission to enhance bilateral relations between the two friendly countries when he paid a courtesy call to Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam at the latter's office in the capital on Sunday, says a press release.

SM Suliman also encouraged Bangladeshi students to go to Libya for higher studies.

State Minister Shahriar Alam thanked the Libyan government for its continued support of Bangladeshi expatriates there.

Emphasising legal employment migration, he said Bangladesh would like to enhance cooperation with the African country to curb irregular migration.

Shahriar Alam sought Libyan government's cooperation for Bangladeshi agro-entrepreneurs working there and called for allocating land to them. He also stressed collaboration to ensure food security for both countries.

The state minister proposed Bangladesh and Libya celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries by undertaking various programs, the release reads.

Bangladesh lifted restrictions on labour migration to Libya in November last year considering the improved political situation in the war-torn nation. In 2012, the government imposed restrictions due to political unrest there. 

Nevertheless, some overseas recruitment agencies continued sending workers to Libya through unofficial channels, industry insiders said. At the same time, human traffickers also kept using Libya as a route to send people to different European countries, including Italy.

In 2020, at least 26 Bangladeshi workers were reportedly killed by human traffickers in Libya on their way to European countries. 

According to government data, some 1,22,500 Bangladeshis have gone to Libya with jobs since 1976.

Bangladesh / Top News

libya / manpower

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

10h | Brands
Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

11h | Brands
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s ‘morality police’, in Tehran, Iran on 19 September, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran's regime cannot be reformed

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Target FIFA World Cup: Bangladesh embassy in Qatar upskills migrant drivers

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

16m | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

16m | Videos
Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

1h | Videos
The story of the woman butcher of Dinajpur

The story of the woman butcher of Dinajpur

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation