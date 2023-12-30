Lack of skill training undermines Bangladeshi expats overseas: BMET chief

Migration

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 01:23 pm

Related News

Lack of skill training undermines Bangladeshi expats overseas: BMET chief

"No matter what the paperwork says, the reality is that we mostly send unskilled workers. This scenario needs to change. There is a demand for skilled labour abroad," Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed said

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 01:23 pm
Lack of skill training undermines Bangladeshi expats overseas: BMET chief

Bangladeshi expatriate workers are not respected in the host countries because they are not exported as skilled workers, observed Saleh Ahmed Mozaffar, the director general of the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET). 

The BMET chief questioned the lack of respect Bangladeshi workers endure in the host countries while speaking at the inauguration of National Expatriate Day at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka today (30 December). 

He then addressed the concern, saying, "It's our failure not to equip them with necessary skills. They arrive in host countries untrained.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed said, "No matter what the paperwork says, the reality is that we mostly send unskilled workers. This scenario needs to change. There is a demand for skilled labour abroad."

The government has established 100 Technical Training Centers nationwide, aiming to have one in each sub-district, he added.

It was reported at the event that approximately 1.5 crore Bangladeshi workers are currently employed in a total of 176 countries. 

The main theme of the event was committing to the welfare and dignity of expatriates. 

Dr AK Abdul Momen attended the event as the chief guest. 

From now onwards, National Expatriate Day will be celebrated every year on 30 December.

Bangladesh / Top News

bangladeshi migrant workers / BMET / National Expatriate Day / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

5h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

5h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

5h | Panorama
Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

New York Times sues Microsoft and OpenAI for 'billions'

New York Times sues Microsoft and OpenAI for 'billions'

1h | Videos
Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

1d | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

1d | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

1d | Videos