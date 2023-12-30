Lack of skill training undermines Bangladeshi expats overseas: BMET chief

Bangladeshi expatriate workers are not respected in the host countries because they are not exported as skilled workers, observed Saleh Ahmed Mozaffar, the director general of the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET).

The BMET chief questioned the lack of respect Bangladeshi workers endure in the host countries while speaking at the inauguration of National Expatriate Day at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka today (30 December).

He then addressed the concern, saying, "It's our failure not to equip them with necessary skills. They arrive in host countries untrained.

Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed said, "No matter what the paperwork says, the reality is that we mostly send unskilled workers. This scenario needs to change. There is a demand for skilled labour abroad."

The government has established 100 Technical Training Centers nationwide, aiming to have one in each sub-district, he added.

It was reported at the event that approximately 1.5 crore Bangladeshi workers are currently employed in a total of 176 countries.

The main theme of the event was committing to the welfare and dignity of expatriates.

Dr AK Abdul Momen attended the event as the chief guest.

From now onwards, National Expatriate Day will be celebrated every year on 30 December.