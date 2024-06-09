Japan to hire more skilled workers from Bangladesh: Expat minister 

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 05:29 pm

The minister mentioned that Bangladesh offered a dedicated technical training centre to the delegation, where they would provide training to interested workers and select competent ones

State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury today (9 June) in a meeting with an 11-member delegation from Japan. Photo: TBS
State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury today (9 June) in a meeting with an 11-member delegation from Japan. Photo: TBS

Japan will hire more skilled workers from Bangladesh who are adept in technology use and construction, State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury said today (9 June).

After a meeting with an 11-member delegation from Japan, the state minister told reporters, "Japanese companies have shared their needs, requirements and demands." 

The minister mentioned that Bangladesh offered a dedicated technical training centre to the delegation, where they would provide training to interested workers and select competent ones. 

Neither the minister nor the representatives of Japan specified the total number of demands to the media. 

The delegation – led by Masafumi Yurigumi, of the Yurigumi Maritime Company Limited of Japan – mentioned they do need a good number of workers. 

Japan recruited more than 900 workers from Bangladesh last year, according to the Bureau of Manpower, Employment, and Training.

 

