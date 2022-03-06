ITUC-BC for safe migration, demand protection of expat workers

Bangladesh officially started sending workers abroad back in 1976. However, despite the introduction of various laws, and regulations the immigration process is yet to become safe for the workers. says International Trade Union Confederation Bangladesh Council (ITUC-BC).

Therefore, the trade union federation has put forward a number of proposals highlighting the role of workers in ensuring safe migration and demanded protection of expat workers.

A consultation meeting with the Labour Rights Journalists Forum on Migration issues and Launching of website for Migrant Recruitment Advisor (MRA) was held at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) in Dhaka on Sunday.

Addressing the event, Shakil Akhtar Chowdhury, national coordinator, Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA), said that written documents must be ensured at the time of payment of immigration-related expenses.

"The demand letters [sent by companies operating abroad] have to be properly assessed. A copy of the job contract must be issued in advance so that the worker can properly read and understand the contents before signing it," he added.

Shakil Akhtar Chowdhury said that migrant workers sent home some $23 billion dollars in remittance last year.

"It is the responsibility of all those concerned to ensure that workers can go abroad safely and easily. The rights of expat workers must be protected to be able to achieve the SDGs.

"Only safe migration can ensure a successful migration," he added.

The MRA national coordinator said that over 1.36 crore Bangladeshi workers migrated to different countries across the globe from 1976 till December, 2021.

Although Bangladeshis have travelled and worked to around 174 countries, there are only 29 labour welfare wings in just 26 Bangladesh missions.

"Resources need to be increased to assure proper service, protection and safety of migrant workers and their rights," Shakil Akhtar Chowdhury furthered.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former press advisor to the prime minister and editor of The Daily Observer, attended event as the chief guest.