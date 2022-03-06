ITUC-BC calls for safe migration of expat workers

Migration

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 07:24 pm

Related News

ITUC-BC calls for safe migration of expat workers

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 07:24 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The International Trade Union Confederation Bangladesh Council (ITUC-BC) has called for ensuring the safe migration of expatriate workers.

Bangladesh, which officially started sending workers abroad in 1976, has enacted various laws and regulations on immigration but has yet to ensure the safety of such workers, highlighted the union at a programme on Sunday.

The ITUC-BC organised a consultation meeting with the Labour Rights Journalists Forum on Migration issues and launched a website for Migrant Recruitment Adviser at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in the capital.

At the event, Shakil Akhtar Chowdhury, national coordinator at the Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA), said written documents must be ensured at the time of immigration-related payments.

"The demand letters [sent by companies operating abroad] have to be properly assessed. A copy of the job contract must be issued in advance so that a worker can properly read and understand the contents before signing it," he added.

Shakil mentioned migrant workers sent home some $23 billion dollars in remittances last year.

"It is the responsibility of all concerned, to ensure that workers can go abroad safely and easily. The rights of our workers going abroad must be protected so as to achieve the SDGs. Only safe migration can ensure a successful migration," he added.

Although Bangladeshis have travelled to and worked in around 174 countries, there are only 29 labour welfare wings in just 26 Bangladesh missions.

"Resources need to be increased to assure proper services, protection, and safety of migrant workers and their rights," Shakil went on.

Dr Anis Ahmed, a consultant forensic psychiatrist at NHS, England, said "Workers who go to work abroad from Bangladesh often do not get social status and suffer from depression."

"To provide counselling, the government needs to set up expatriate help desks in every country where there should be people who can speak Bengali," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / expat workers / migrant worker / ITUC-BC / Safe migration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Russian attack suggests that Russia has stopped trying to win the global propaganda war. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Would Russia Attack a Nuclear Power Plant?

5h | Panorama
Some business conglomerates added helicopters to their fleet and turned it into a commercial service while others lent their helicopters to those who had gone commercial. Photo: Bashundhara Airways

Chartered helicopters: More convenience and status, less a viable business

6h | Panorama
Colourful yet soothing Spring/ Summer collection of Le Reve

Summer’s comfort in the colours of spring

8h | Mode
Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

8h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

7h | Videos
Businessmen are interested in the resort business

Businessmen are interested in the resort business

7h | Videos
New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

8h | Videos
Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy