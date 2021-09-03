Italy imposes testing, quarantine rules for arrivals from Bangladesh

Photo: Rome Airport/e-airports
Photo: Rome Airport/e-airports

Arrivals from Bangladesh and several other countries, placed on Italy's E-list, will now be subject to stricter restrictions when entering the country.

Countries in the E-list are- Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and several other nations. 

According to the latest ordinance issued by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation on 30 August, in line with the new rules, arrivals from the countries mentioned above are only allowed entry to Italy provided that they are travelling for health, educational, or work-related purposes. 

In addition, entry is also allowed to those travelling for other essential purposes as well as to those who are returning to their home countries or their place of residence, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

"Travellers who transited through or stayed in these countries in the prior 14 days will be allowed entry into Italy exclusively for work, study, health or other absolutely essential reasons," the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

The same ordinance has highlighted that all persons entering Italy from a country that is placed on its E-list must follow the requirements listed below:

  • Fill out the digital passenger locator form (PLF)
  • Provide a negative PCR or rapid antigen test result carried out within 72 hours before entering Italy
  • Self-isolate for ten days under medical supervision

Additionally, it has been emphasised that after the completion of the self-isolation period, everyone is required to undergo a second Covid-19 test. Those who show symptoms of the virus will be required to inform the health authorities immediately about their condition, stay self-isolated, and wait for a decision by the competent authorities.

Except for imposing stricter rules against countries placed on the E-list, the Ministry has also revealed that since September 1, all persons who enter the country need to hold a Green Pass or another equivalent certificate in order to be allowed to board aeroplanes, ships, ferries, high-speed trains, and long-distance buses.

Previously, the Green Pass has only been mandatory for those wishing to access restaurants, bars, cafes, theatres, museums, and many more public places and activities.

Consequently, this means that all persons who prove that they have been vaccinated or who have recovered from the Covid-19 disease, as well as those who hold a negative test result, will not be subject to requirements when attending public places.

SchengenVisaInfo also reported that in line with the EU Council's recommendation to remove the US from the epidemiologically safe-countries list, stricter rules would also apply to arrivals from the US.

Italy now obliges all travellers from the US and those who have stayed in the country during the last 14 days to complete the PLF and provide a negative COVID-19 test result regardless of their vaccination status.

In contrast, the country has abolished the self-isolation requirement for vaccinated travellers from the UK, meaning Britons travelling to Italy are no longer required to follow quarantine or testing rules.

