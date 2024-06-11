Investigation committee’s report on why workers couldn't go to Malaysia after Eid

11 June, 2024, 03:25 pm
Malaysia-bound workers throng Dhaka&#039;s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday (31 May) after they failed to get tickets from the recruiting agencies on time. File Photo: TBS
Malaysia-bound workers throng Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday (31 May) after they failed to get tickets from the recruiting agencies on time. File Photo: TBS

The investigation committee formed by the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment has been given five working days to determine why around 17,000 workers could not go to Malaysia, with the report expected to be submitted after Eid.

What happened

Approximately 17,000 Bangladeshis, who had received clearance to go to Malaysia, were unable to depart by the stipulated deadline of 31 May.

What was said

"The investigation committee has requested a little more time. We have given them an additional five working days. We will sit with the report after Eid. We want a correct and transparent report to come out. We are working to ensure that no kind of partiality occurs. This will benefit people and help avoid such problems in the future," State Minister of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare Shafiqul Rahman Chowdhury said.

Who is on the committee?

The investigation committee is led by Additional Secretary (Employment Division) Noor Mohammad Mahbubul Haque. It is tasked with identifying why the workers couldn't go to Malaysia on the scheduled time.

Why it matters

Despite collecting up to Tk6 lakh in migration costs from aspiring migrants bound for Malaysia, the recruiting agency syndicate were unable to arrange timely flights for thousands of workers due to mismanagement and questionable dealings. 

What we know so far

The incident came to light on 30 May night when hundreds of these men were seen gathering at Dhaka airport

  • Recruitment agencies failed to provide tickets within the Malaysian government's deadline.
  • Malaysia said it will not extend the deadline for Bangladeshi workers.
  • This closed any further opportunities for these migrant workers to come to Malaysia this month.
  • According to Dhaka airport authorities, over 2,000 workers were scheduled to fly on 31 May across seven flights.

Workers die, workers protest

Workers who couldn't make it to Malaysia want their money back

Tanvir, a twenty-year-old migrant worker, fell from a railway bridge on 31 May while returning to his home in Brahmanbaria after his broker failed to manage him a seat. His body was found four days later, on 4 June.

