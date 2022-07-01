Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Maldives 'must collect visas'

UNB
01 July, 2022, 03:15 pm
01 July, 2022, 03:15 pm

The Bangladeshi High Commission in the Maldives has asked all illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in the country to collect visa or work permit on an urgent basis.

The process for visa or work permit application has started under the Ministry of Economic Development. Those who don't have a legal visa or work permit in the Maldives are urgently requested to collect the same, according to a notification.

In addition, the notification asked all Bangladeshi workers in the Maldives to take safety measures at workplace to reduce the accident rate, which has been on the rise recently.

