'I could have been one of the victims': Bangladeshi worker who survived collapse in Malaysia

Migration

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 12:45 pm

Related News

'I could have been one of the victims': Bangladeshi worker who survived collapse in Malaysia

He was with four others doing carpentry work on the top floor of the warehouse when he decided to take a break and left his workstation

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 12:45 pm
Two Bangladeshi workers that survived yesterday&#039;s under construction building collapse in Malaysia. Photo: Bernama
Two Bangladeshi workers that survived yesterday's under construction building collapse in Malaysia. Photo: Bernama

Mohidul Islam, 43, a Bangladeshi national, is one of the workers in the construction of the warehouse that collapsed last night in Malaysia.

"I am very grateful to come down early, otherwise I could have been one of the victims," said Mohidul Islam in an interview with Bernama.

He was with four others doing carpentry work on the top floor of the warehouse when he decided to take a break and left his workstation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

3 Bangladeshi workers dead as warehouse collapses in Malaysia

"Suddenly I heard a loud noise and the situation became chaotic after realising that there was a collapse of the structure that was under construction.

"Most of us here have only been working at this project site for three months..I am very sad because I have friends who died in the incident he said when met at the scene today.

Another worker, Md Ikhtiar, 38, said it was about 9.40pm and he was working on the ground floor when he suddenly felt the structure of the building swaying.

"I immediately went out of the building after hearing screams from other workers and then saw the building collapsed.

"One of the victims managed to be pulled out from the rubble, but his condition was bad and he died shortly after; he added.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), in a statement this morning, stated its team was having problems lifting the fallen beams to get to the victims buried under the rubble and that cranes were used to lift the heavy beam structures

Earlier, Penang deputy police chief Datuk Mohamad Usuf Jan Mohamad, in a press conference, confirmed three Bangladeshi workers died in the incident, two others were seriously injured and four were feared to be still buried.

He said the police were informed about the incident at 9.45pm

As of 6am today, four victims were reported to be still buried in the rubble, three are confirmed dead and two seriously injured are receiving treatment at Penang Hospital.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Migrant death / Malaysia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Disadvantaged groups are more exposed to climate effects and less able to recover from damages. A Bangladeshi family travels to a safer location as water enters new areas after the cyclone Aila hit Bangladesh in 2009. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Climate and inequality entwinement imperils us all

6h | Panorama
A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

22h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

22h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

1d | Education

More Videos from TBS

The fight is Awami League vs Awami League

The fight is Awami League vs Awami League

37m | TBS Stories
The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

3h | Tech Talk
China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

3h | TBS Economy
Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

17h | TBS SPORTS