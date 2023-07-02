How a tourist visa for Gulf states can boost employment for Bangladeshis

Migration

Kamran Siddiqui
02 July, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 11:49 am

Related News

How a tourist visa for Gulf states can boost employment for Bangladeshis

Kamran Siddiqui
02 July, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 11:49 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Highlights:

  • More than 5 million Bangladeshis are now working in the Gulf States
  • Saudi Arabia is the largest destination of migrants where around 25 lakh Bangladeshi are employed.
  • Bangladeshi migrants sent $11.12 billion in FY22 from the Gulf States
  • The total remittance was $21.03billion in FY22

Employment opportunities for Bangladeshi workers may increase in the coming days in the Gulf States as countries are in talks to introduce a Schengen-style visa in the Gulf States, labour exporters said. 

The visa would allow tourists to visit all partner countries under one visa which would ultimately increase the number of international travellers in the region.

"The more tourist and business movement there is, the more job opportunities there will be. This will obviously benefit worker-sending countries like ours. Hopefully, it will have a positive impact on our labour market," Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, former secretary general of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira), told The Business Standard.

The announcement about the single visa was made by Bahrain's Minister of Tourism Fatima Al Sairafi, UAE Undersecretary Abdulla Al Saleh, and Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) CEO Fahd Hamidaddin, during the event Arabian Travel Market.

"We have a huge opportunity, the effort is in how to unify all the countries in the GCC. We had 9.9 million visitors in 2022. How? There was one key initiative that year, we started to co-promote Bahrain as a unified destination with the GCC," Al Sairafi said, adding that the opportunities are "incredible" if all countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) unified their efforts in promotion.

Al Sairafi added that discussions were ongoing, and there was a growing recognition that a Schengen-style visa for the Gulf region could be hugely beneficial.

Easy travel across the Gulf would increase tourism for everyone, and the visitor would be happier visiting several countries without restrictions on crossing borders.

Last year's FIFA World Cup was seen as a successful "test pilot" for cross-collaboration between the Gulf countries.

Saudi Arabia, for example, provided 60-day visas to all Hayya Card holders during the event.

The success of the World Cup has sparked discussions about similar, more permanent travel policies, which would allow tourists to move freely between countries without restrictions, the report said.

Around 28 million foreign tourists visited the Gulf States in 2021, according to Statista.  

In 2021, the United Arab Emirates had the highest number of international tourists arrival in the GCC region, valuing at more than 12 million.

Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman said, "We have restricted the movement of people through visas. The world is slowly realising that this kind of movement has a role in making the economy work."

"The more free movement there is, the more people will come and go. Restricted countries like Saudi Arabia have also started a campaign called Visit Saudi in the post-Covid period to boost the economy," he added.

Pointing out that the quality of our passports has gone down, he said, "If our workers can travel from work to any other country in the Gulf just by showing Iqama, it will facilitate movement for them. They can travel to other countries on vacation."

More than 5 million Bangladeshis are now working in the Gulf States, according to an unofficial estimate.

Among them, Saudi Arabia is the largest destination of migrants where around 25 lakh Bangladeshi are employed in various sectors.   

A huge number of Bangladeshi workers are currently involved in the service sector of the Gulf States including hotels, and restaurants.

Most of them are low-paid workers like cleaners where the salary range is Tk22,000-30,000.  

However, Bangladeshi migrants sent $11.12 billion in FY22 from the Gulf States, more than half of the total remittance of that year.

Baira Secretary General Ali Haider Chowdhury, TBS, "We do not yet know how much tourist movement will increase if this visa is introduced. Therefore, it is not yet possible to comment on the impact of the departure of workers from Bangladesh."

The GCC countries, which include UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain are all reportedly regulating visas at different paces, making visa policies "naturally tricky," according to Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority.

However, he stressed that "collaboration is the name of the game" and that the success of each GCC country complements the other

Bangladesh / Top News

Gulf countries / Tourist visa / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, the government is working on reviving Gandaria Railway Station which will connect the Dhaka-Jashore rail line through the Padma Bridge and another railway line will connect to Narayanganj. Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

48m | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

1h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

3h | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1h | TBS World
No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

4d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

1d | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

4d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh