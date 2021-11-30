Greek labour market to be open for Bangladeshi workers

Migration

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 06:49 pm

Greek labour market to be open for Bangladeshi workers

The Greek government amended its law on foreign workers in September this year to issue five-year visas for migrant workers

Photo: Courtesy
Imran Ahmed, minister of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment, and Notis Mitarachi, MP and minister of Immigration and Asylum of Greece, have signed for cooperation on safe migration and bringing workers from Bangladesh to Greece.

The formal meeting was held in Athens, Greece on Monday (29 November), reads a press release.   

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the issue of preventing illegal immigration and opening up the labour market for Bangladeshi workers through legal immigration. They said if the workers were given legal access to Greece, illegal human trafficking can be stopped to a large extent.

"Upon signing the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on "Employment of Bangladeshi Workers in Greece" between the two countries, it will open new opportunities for Bangladeshi workers in numerous labour-intensive sectors in Greece. Workers can move to Greece safely, and at a low cost. Thus, increasing both nations' economic growth," notes the press release.

Greek Minister Mitarachi expressed hope that the draft memorandum of understanding would be finalized by next January to be signed during his visit to Dhaka in February.

Ambassador Asud Ahmed, Secretary of Expatriate Welfare Ahmed Munirush Salehin, embassy officials and high-ranking officials from the Greek government's immigration ministry were also present at the meeting.

The Greek government amended its law on foreign workers in September this year to issue five-year visas for migrant workers.

The minister of Expatriate Welfare met with the Greek Minister for Citizen Protection (Interior) Panagiotis Theodorikakos in his office, today.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed issues related to the interests of the two countries, including the security of expatriate Bangladeshis, timely immunization, and legalization.

 

Notis Mitarachi / Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed / Greek labour market

