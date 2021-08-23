Govt takes steps for rehabilitation of returnee migrants: Imran Ahmed

Migration

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 07:42 pm

Related News

Govt takes steps for rehabilitation of returnee migrants: Imran Ahmed

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 07:42 pm
Govt takes steps for rehabilitation of returnee migrants: Imran Ahmed

The government has taken measures for the rehabilitation of expatriate workers socio-economically who have returned home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad on Monday.

Arrangements were made for bank loans with low interest rate and different local and international training programmes for the rehabilitation of migrant workers, he said while attending a webinar as the chief guest organised by the Bangladesh University of Professionals. 

Terming them as 'remittance warriors', the minister said that migrant workers earn foreign currencies toiling day and night and contribute to revive the economy of the country.

The flow of remittance has hiked as the government has motivated them to send the remittance through maintaining legal process, he stated.

The government is emphasising on training and migration of skilled workers in the international labour market which will also ensure high flow of remittance, he said.

The minister also handed over 32 training cars and eight trucks to the technical training center while attending another programme organised by the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET).

He also advised the principal and teachers of the technical training center to learn driving for good.

Bangladesh

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister / Imran Ahmad / rehabilitation of returnee migrants / rehabilitation of expatriate workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

51m | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

1d | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

1d | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 