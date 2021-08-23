Govt takes steps for rehabilitation of returnee migrants: Imran Ahmed

The government has taken measures for the rehabilitation of expatriate workers socio-economically who have returned home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad on Monday.

Arrangements were made for bank loans with low interest rate and different local and international training programmes for the rehabilitation of migrant workers, he said while attending a webinar as the chief guest organised by the Bangladesh University of Professionals.

Terming them as 'remittance warriors', the minister said that migrant workers earn foreign currencies toiling day and night and contribute to revive the economy of the country.

The flow of remittance has hiked as the government has motivated them to send the remittance through maintaining legal process, he stated.

The government is emphasising on training and migration of skilled workers in the international labour market which will also ensure high flow of remittance, he said.

The minister also handed over 32 training cars and eight trucks to the technical training center while attending another programme organised by the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET).

He also advised the principal and teachers of the technical training center to learn driving for good.