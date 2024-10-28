Germany keen on hiring skilled workers from Bangladesh

Germany, facing labour shortages amid negative population growth, is keen on hiring skilled workers from Bangladesh.

The largest economy in Europe requires at least four lakh foreign workers annually across various sectors, including transportation, manufacturing, construction, healthcare, engineering, and IT, according to the Federal Employment Agency of the country.

To attract skilled workers, Germany has further streamlined its immigration procedures, effective from 1 June 2024.

The world's third-largest economy is placing particular emphasis on South Asian countries, including Bangladesh, to address its labour shortages by promoting German language courses across the region.

Earlier this month, several officials from the German government told the Business Standard that Bangladesh is one of the focus countries in South Asia for hiring skilled workers. However, they noted that there is currently no specific quota for the South Asian country.

On Friday, Germany agreed to increase the annual number of visas granted to skilled Indian workers to 90,000, up from 20,000, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited New Delhi, reports DW. Two years ago, India and Germany signed a migration agreement to facilitate greater mobility for professionals and students.

However, Bangladesh does not have such an agreement with Germany.

"On behalf of the Bangladesh embassy, we approached Germany for an agreement, but no progress has been made in this regard. There is no specific quota for us, as there is no formal agreement," said Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, the immediate-past Bangladesh ambassador to Germany, who concluded his term last month.

"As it's not mandatory to have an agreement to send workers, our expatriate welfare ministry can take initiatives based on demand. In this case, they must be cautious of private agencies and brokers," he added.

A project called Pre-Integration and Transition Management, run by the Goethe Institute in New Delhi, aims to facilitate regular migration pathways. This project will extend its efforts to Bangladesh starting next year.

"The pre-integration and transition management project started in India last year, and we are now starting with our online offers for anybody who is interested from Bangladesh to move to Germany specifically," Sonali Sahgal, project coordinator at Goethe Institute in India as well as Bangladesh, told The Business Standard.

"But having said that, they can always approach the Goethe Institute in Dhaka and will be able to write down about training and information."

The project supports people who wish to migrate to Germany on a permanent basis for professional or personal reasons by preparing them for daily life and the workplace. It offers a range of services to assist them in their home country before departure and during their early days in Germany. In the long term, the goal is to help migrants integrate into German society.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, around 22,000 Bangladeshis live in Germany. However, the German Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare reports that approximately 12,000 Bangladeshi workers have insurance coverage. Of these, the highest proportion – 30% – work in the hospitality sector, while the rest are employed in trade, engineering, and information and communication sectors.

Germany currently faces shortages in over 70 occupations, according to a recent report from the European Labour Authority.

High-demand skilled roles include nurses, machine engineers, IT professionals, automotive engineers, technicians, drivers, and construction engineers.

To access opportunities in healthcare, IT and engineering sectors, Shahidul Islam Kamrul, a Bangladeshi researcher at Freie Universität Berlin, told TBS, "Bangladeshis can first improve their German language skills, as many employers require fluency. Applying for a jobseeker visa allows them to search for jobs while staying in Germany. Many can also explore pathways through apprenticeships (Ausbildung), which combine practical training with education."

"Recognising qualifications through official German bodies can further ease the transition. Lastly, networking and attending job fairs can help them connect with potential employers," he added.

Sharmin Afroz Shumi, chairman of recruiting agency Infinity HCM, told TBS, "In the past year, we've observed that without proficiency in German, job seekers receive limited responses from employers. Knowing German up to the B2 level makes it much easier to secure roles such as nursing or caregiving."

She added, "Once they know the language, our agency guides them through the application process, but all other steps are up to the job seekers."

Simplifying immigration for skilled workers

The Labour Immigration Act was reformed in 2023, with the first new regulations coming into effect in November. This change was driven by the German economy's need for skilled workers from abroad.

University graduates and those with professional qualifications will benefit from the extensive ways in which the reformed law simplifies immigration to the European country.

For example, the minimum salary requirements for the so-called EU Blue Card have been lowered to allow more people to apply for it. The Blue Card is a residence permit in Germany granted for a maximum period of four years or for the duration of the holder's employment contract.

According to the amended law, university graduates and those with vocational training qualifications are considered skilled workers. However, this does not necessarily mean they will be limited to working in their specific profession in Germany. Provided they have the appropriate qualifications, they can also take on different jobs.

In addition, regulations are in place for people wishing to undergo vocational training or seek employment in Germany, though this requires them to meet specific criteria.

Speaking about the law amendment, Labour Minister Hubertus Heil said, "Right now there are nearly 1.7 million vacant positions in Germany. That means there is already a shortage of workers, a gap that is only likely to widen in the future. A modern country of immigration opens doors and hearts."