Expats postpone strike following minister's assurance to install RT-PCR lab at airports

Stranded UAE returnees, who staged a hunger strike in front of the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry this morning, have postponed their demonstration upon assurance from the minister over the installation of RT-PCR testing facilities for Covid-19 at international airports in the country.

They made the decision after a meeting with the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed on Tuesday.

A team of five returnee expatriates attended the meeting with the top officials of the ministry including the minister.

"As we demand a specific date for installation of the RT-PCR test facility, the minister told us that they would hold a meeting tonight to finalise a company that will work for setting up the facilities," said Salah Uddin, a returnee who joined the meeting.

The minister also assured us to give a deadline within Wednesday for the installation, he added.

However, Imran Ahmed could not specify a date as to when the PCR test will start operation.

The minister informed the attendees that the technical committee has finalised seven companies. Among them, the fittest one or more than one would be selected for the task tonight. Then the company will inform the ministry when it will start operation.

The agitated expatriates gathered in front of the ministry on Tuesday morning for the pre-announced demonstration programme.

Md Giasuddin from Gazipur said the situation has become unbearable for the stranded expatriates.

"I've been in the country for nearly nine months. I had to loan over Tk4 lakh to cover the expenses of the family," he told The Business Standard.

Gias lamented that despite assurances, no steps have been taken to install the testing labs while the migrant workers are at the risk of losing jobs.

"My visa expiration date is near. I had bought a ticket for returning in June. That expired already," he added.

Another returnee, Ashiqul Islam Shohag awaits his departure to Abu Dhabi.

"Despite easing of restrictions by UAE government, we are unable to return because of the RT-PCR lab being unavailable at the airport," he told The Business Standard.

He sought the interventions of the parliament and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure setting up the testing facility at international airports.

At a cabinet meeting on 6 September, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed officials to install RT-PCR testing facilities at the international airports in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet within the next two to three days.

This came as some countries had imposed the condition that travellers would have to submit Covid-19 PCR test results four to eight hours prior to their scheduled flights.

However, government officials concerned couldn't exactly say when the testing facilities will be made be available.

Earlier on 6 September Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam had assured that RT-PCR testing booths will be set up at the country's three airports soon so that international passengers could undergo the Covid-19 test four to six hours before their flights.

Meanwhile, outbound migrants' continue to suffer as Real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) machines for testing Covid-19 are yet to be set up at the airports.

Currently, several thousand UAE-bound expatriates are counting days in uncertainty over their return to the Gulf country.

The UAE authorities on Friday relaxed certain rules to facilitate stranded residents' return, including those stuck in Bangladesh, reports Khaleej Times.

However, passengers must produce a Covid-19 test result that has been conducted at the airport within six hours of departure