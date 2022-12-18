Expats demand increased remittance incentives  

Migrant workers have called for increased remittance incentives in the form of a pension scheme.

"When expatriates return home, they do not have money left in their hands. So, in addition to incentives [currently 2.5%], we are calling for the implementation of a 1.5% pension scheme to ensure the financial security of expatriates," Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman (Nasir), president of the NRB (non-resident Bangladeshis) CIP Association, said on Sunday at an event commemorating International Migrants Day.

"Expatriates should get their savings back along with the dividends on their return home after spending at least 10 years abroad. This will encourage them to send money through legal channels," he added at the event arranged by the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman thinks that as expatriates will benefit from this money, the government can benefit by using the fund for large investments.

"At present, when an expatriate dies, his family is given Tk3.36 lakh. But given the current situation, we demand that the amount be increased to Tk10 lakh," he added.

He urged the authorities concerned to issue national identity cards directly from the Bangladesh missions abroad for the expatriates, to bring back the bodies of the workers without any delay, and to ensure that they do not suffer any kind of hardship abroad.

"As we call upon anyone to apply to become a CIP [commercially important person], they feel intimidated. Applying requires a lot of information, and many agencies harass them. I would call for an end to such expatriate harassment," he added.

Anisul Islam Mahmud, president of the parliamentary committee for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry, said, "To increase the flow of remittances, an appropriate exchange rate must be ensured. And if the incentive under the pension scheme is increased, then the remittance flow will go up."

Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed said, "The government is working for a compulsory pension scheme. A proposal has also been given for this. There will be some results."

Expatriate Secretary Ahmed Munirus Saleheen said that they are working on a mandatory savings scheme.

In the event, 67 expatriate Bangladeshis nominated for NRB CIP 2020 were given crests and honours and 1,688 children of expatriate workers were given scholarships.