Expatriates with low income should be provided 10% stimulus: Planning minister

TBS Report
29 December, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 06:28 pm

Expatriates with low income should be provided 10% stimulus: Planning minister

The planning minister also suggested that the government should offer enhanced facilities to individuals who contribute higher inward remittances to the country.

TBS Report
29 December, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 06:28 pm
Expatriates with low income should be provided 10% stimulus: Planning minister

The government should be much more attentive in resolving the problems of expatriate Bangladeshis as they are the backbone of the nation, said Planning Minister MA Mannan on Friday.

"The country, as well as the respective families of expatriate Bangladeshis, are benefiting from the hard-earned remittances sent by these expatriates," said the planning minister.

He expressed the opinion that the government could provide a 10% stimulus to those expatriates who are relatively in the low-income group.

Jointly organised by the Scholars Bangladesh Society and Center for NRB Foundation, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen spoke at the function as the special guest.

The planning minister also suggested that the government should offer enhanced facilities to individuals who contribute higher inward remittances to the country, such as prioritizing their children's enrollment in schools and colleges.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said Bangladesh currently holds the 6th position globally in sending expatriate workers abroad, with Bangladeshi workers residing in 147 countries worldwide.

"We have introduced several facilities for expatriates, and we are in the process of updating relevant laws. Insurance for expatriates will be introduced soon, and our consular offices are always prepared to offer services to them," he added.

Emeritus Prof Dr. Atiur Rahman of Dhaka University suggested enlisting less privileged expatriates in the registration process. He pointed out that despite sending fewer workers abroad, the Philippines receive more remittances due to providing proper training. "We should also send workers after ensuring proper training."

Other speakers at the event included North South University Vice Chancellor Prof Atiqul Islam, Scholars Bangladesh Society, and Center for NRB Foundation Founder and President ME Chowdhury Shamim.

