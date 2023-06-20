Employment on zero cost migration starts from Bangladesh to Malaysia

A group of 20 workers is finally going to Malaysia today on "Zero Cost Migration" programme which is considered as one of the most preferred destinations for Bangladeshi workers, said a press release.

These workers will leave Dhaka for Kuala Lumpur by a Malindo Airlines flight at 11:00pm. This "Zero Cost Migration" programme is supervised and implemented by Mohammed Ruhul Amin Shawpon, proprietor of Catharsis International (RL-0549) and former secretary general of BAIRA .

The job of the Instyle Sofa Sdn. Bhd. (Employer) was allocated in favour of Imperial Resources Ltd. RL-1874 through an auto allocation system which was procured and managed by JG Alfalah Management, RL-1861.

A press conference was organised on Monday (19 June) 11:30am in the Catharsis Complex located at Bashundhara, Dhaka wherein the Proprietor of Catharsis International, Mohammed Ruhul Amin Shawpon, Mohammad Sohel Rana, proprietor of JG Alfalah Management and Mohammad Mahbubor Rahman, managing director of Imperial Resources Ltd were present.

Senior officers from the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment and the BMET also attended the programme.

A good number of media personnel both from print and electronic media covered the event. After the initial briefing, chairman of the Catharsis International and the ministry's representatives replied to the questions of the respected journalists.

They also spoke with the workers. Later on there was an online video conference with the Minister Labor in our High Commission in Kuala Lumpur. He briefed the journalists on the prospects of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia and particularly on the scope of "Zero Cost Migration" there.

In the ILO Policy of fair recruitment initiative, some internationally reputed firms in Malaysia have recently agreed to recruit workers on "Zero Cost Migration". The employers will bear all the costs of such migration including expenses in Bangladesh and in Malaysia like passport, medical, visa, insurance, and air ticket among other things.

These workers will get minimum pay of RM1500, overtime and other benefits as allowed under the labour law of Malaysia. They will enjoy better benefits and facilities than Middle Eastern countries.

With the kind direction of Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, the migration of Bangladeshi workers started in August 2022 under the earnest programme and so far around two hundred thousand workers have gone to Malaysia. They have found their job and availing of pay and allowances as per the job contracts. As the Government of Malaysia introduced auto allocation system under the purview of a holistic online based system "FWCMS" (Foreign Workers Centralised Management System), there is hardly any problem being faced by the workers.

However, in case of any problem the Malaysian authorities, the employers, agencies concerned and the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur have sincere trying to mitigate those issues and so far this is no any noticeable problems.