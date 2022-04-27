Dhaka calls for more IOM role in helping climate migrants

Foreign Minister AK. Abdul Momen has called upon the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to engage in further advocacy on the climate-migration nexus.

He made this suggestion when the newly appointed IOM Chief of Mission in Bangladesh Abdusattor Esoev met him to present his credentials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

The foreign minister underscored that the international community should find appropriate ways to address both internal and international movements of people due to climate change, according to MoFA.

Momen welcomed the IOM country chief and assured him of the necessary cooperation in discharging his responsibilities, reads a press release issued on Wednesday.

He acknowledged IOM's engagement with the Rohingya humanitarian response and stressed the importance of continued international support amid emergency situations in other parts of the world.

Esoev briefed him about IOM's upcoming work in Bhashan Char, among other issues. He acknowledged the overriding priority of the Rohingyas' safe and dignified repatriation to Myanmar.

The foreign minister asked IOM to do a proper impact evaluation of its projects supporting reintegration of returnee migrants.

The IOM country chief reaffirmed interest in supporting the government in developing a Reintegration Policy.

Esoev appreciated Bangladesh's role in international migration issues, including on implementing the Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

He requested Bangladesh to uphold its influential voice in support of further strengthening IOM as a UN agency.

Momen recalled with thanks IOM's support in repatriating Bangladesh nationals fleeing from some international conflict situations in the recent past.