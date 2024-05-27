Cyclone Remal: Cancelled flights leave 30 Malaysia-bound workers worried over reaching on time

Flights being suspended due to Cyclone Remal has left about 30 Malaysia-bound workers worried as they are supposed to reach their new destination workplaces before 31 May.

They were scheduled to fly on Sunday at 6 pm to Malaysia from Dhaka via Chennai through Indigo Air but their flight was suspended due to inclement weather.

"The airline officials did not provide any new dates or any accommodations after the flight cancellation," Ibrahim Ali, an aspiring migrant, told The Business Standard over the phone.

He added that they were still waiting at the airport.

"People were being asked to go back home because of bad weather. There's no assurance of when the flights would resume. If these workers can't get to Malaysia by the deadline [31 May], they will not get the chance later," a top official of a recruiting agency said.