Competition commission begins investigation against recruiter’s syndicate

Bangladesh Competition Commission has started its inquiry against the 25 recruiting agencies allegedly involved in syndication in the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers for Malaysia.

Former BAIRA Secretary General and owner of Catharsis International Ruhul Amin Swapan was summoned to the commission on Sunday for a hearing on his alleged involvement with the syndicate.

A section of the recruiting agencies has been accusing Ruhul of his central role in the syndication.

Competition Commission Assistant Director and member of the probe body Nazmul Hossain told The Business Standard that Ruhul Amin has sent a representative delegation on behalf of him as he is abroad. Ruhul Amin has also appealed for extending the time by one month to submit his statement.

But Nazmul Hossain could not confirm whether the time has been extended or not.

The commission formed an investigation committee on 14 June after a media report was published on the relation of some of the recruiting agencies with the syndicate in sending workers to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) also started an investigation into the allegations of the 25 agencies' syndication in the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers on July 5.

The Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Saravanan recently came under fire for selecting only a handful of companies for the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers.

Bangladesh is all set to resume sending workers to Malaysia this month, as issues relevant to the matter have finally been resolved in a joint working group meeting held on 2 June in Dhaka – seven months after the signing of a memorandum of understanding in this regard.

Bangladesh has left it up to Malaysia to decide how many agencies will send workers from Bangladesh to Malaysia.

As a result, as per Malaysia's proposal, a group of 25 recruiting agencies have been selected to send workers to that country, said the other Bangladeshi recruiters who have been protesting against this decision.

A faction of the recruiters under 'Sammilito Samannay Front, BAIRA' will hold a press conference on Monday at the National Press Club demanding the opening of the Malaysian labour market to all recruiting agencies in light of the Competition Act.

The goal of the Bangladesh Competition Commission is to create equality in the market by creating sustainable competition in the economy, ensuring consumer interest and best practices in the market.