Bangladeshis among 129 illegal immigrants detained in Malaysia

Some 129 illegal immigrants including several Bangladeshi nationals have been detained in Malaysia.

They were detained from a factory producing metal tools in Balakong, Seri Kembangan on Monday night on suspicion of not having any valid documents and misusing documents issued by the Immigration.

The detainees were also from Indonesia, Myanmar, India aged 20 to 49, reports The Edge Markets.

Among them 110 were men and 19 women.

"They were detained on suspicion of not having any valid documents and misusing documents issued by the Immigration," said Malaysia's Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

He remarked that the Recalibration Plan for Illegal Immigrants programme which ends on 31 December, would not be extended.

"For employers who register their employees in the portal (by the end of December), even though the PLKS has not been issued (and) is under process (after that), enforcement action will not be imposed on them," he said, urging employers to make full use of the facility.