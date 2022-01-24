Bangladeshi recruiters urge Malaysia govt to allow all agencies to export manpower

Migration

The manpower recruiters today urged Malaysian authority to allow all registered Bangladeshi recruiting agencies the opportunity to send workers to the country, following the floating information of a reported agreement signed by both governments.

In a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Monday, they also sought clarity on the eligibility criteria for determining 25 agencies and 250 sub-agencies capable of recruiting manpower for Malaysia as demanded by the country.

Earlier this month, Malaysian news portal Malaysiakini reported that a list of 25 Bangladesh Recruitment Agents (BRAs) and 250 sub-agents are expected to be involved in recruiting workers bound for Malaysia, as per sources familiar with bilateral negotiations leading up to a new agreement signed by the two countries.

On 14 January, Malaysian Human Resource Minister M Saravanan sent a letter to his Bangladeshi counterpart Bangladesh Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed urging to initiate the process of sending workers to Malaysia through 25 Bangladesh Recruitment Agencies (BRA) and 250 sub-agencies.  

Responding to the letter on 18 January, Minister Imran Ahmed reiterated the ministry's position against any sort of agent syndication in manpower export to Malaysia.

The recruiters called the written proposal made by the Malaysian Human Resource minister "upsetting", which is down to promote a recruiter syndicate of only 25 BRA and 250 sub-agencies from Bangladesh whereas all Malaysian recruiting agencies will be involved.

They said, "The proposal is utterly unethical, contrary to the principle of equality and extremely insulting to the independent and sovereign Bangladesh."

"All the legitimate recruiting agencies in the country are licensed with the same amount of security deposit, therefore, one recruiting agency cannot be a sub-agent of another equivalent recruiting agency under any circumstances," they added.

Meanwhile, they demanded to reduce the air ticket prices of Bangladesh Biman in Middle Eastern routes.

