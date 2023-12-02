Bangladesh sets new record in labour exports as year nears end

As the year draws to a close, Bangladesh celebrates a remarkable achievement in the realm of foreign employment, breaking all previous records.

According to data from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment, and Training (BMET), the country has sent a staggering 1.204 million workers abroad until 29 November this year, surpassing last year's figure of 1.135 million workers.

A positive aspect of this year's labour migration is the record number of workers sent to non-traditional destinations such as Italy and the UK, a move away from the conventional markets in the Middle East.

However, a concerning downside persists as numerous workers, predominantly in Oman, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, face challenges in securing employment due to fake job offers.

Despite the surge in overseas employment, concerns arise as the remittance flow has not mirrored the exponential increase in the number of migrant workers. Over the last two years, remittances have stagnated at just under $22 billion.

Migration experts and bankers attribute this discrepancy to three primary factors — the prevalence of low-skilled occupations, the use of illegal money transfer channels (hundi), and the proliferation of fraudulent job offers made by foreign employers and recruiters seeking financial gains from unskilled workers.

The resurgence in overseas job opportunities this year is attributed to the reopening of the Malaysian labour market after a four-year hiatus. With 328,000 workers hired, Malaysia stands as the second-highest employer after Saudi Arabia, spanning various sectors, including manufacturing, construction, services, plantations, agriculture, mining, and household services.

Additionally, the increased quota from 25% to 40% for Bangladeshi workers in Saudi firms has played a significant role in enhancing hiring opportunities over the last two years.

Italy stands out with the highest single-year recruitment of 16,297 workers, particularly in agriculture, hospitality, and manufacturing. In an exceptional trend, the UK recruited a record 9,427 workers, primarily in roles such as caregivers, domestic staff, and hospitality personnel. South Korea and Singapore have also seen a significant influx of Bangladeshi workers this year.

Labour recruiters acknowledge that workers who could not migrate in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 have migrated in subsequent years. However, this success story is overshadowed by alarming allegations from workers regarding fake job offers at their destinations.

A recent study by the Refugee and Migratory Movement Research Unit (RMMRU) underscores the issue, revealing that over 35% of migrant workers who went abroad post-Covid-19 had to return home within one to 16 months due to unfulfilled job promises.

Labour experts note that many workers are issued fake job letters, lured by recruiting agencies and foreign employers to Middle Eastern countries with empty promises of employment, leading to an oversupply of workers in these nations.

According to sector insiders, Oman's recent suspension of new visas being issued to Bangladeshi citizens, attributed to an oversupply of workers, has raised concerns. Workers have reported losing their jobs and, being defrauded by middlemen, not receiving promised employment.

Ali Haider Chowdhury, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), told the Business Standard, "We have achieved a milestone because recruiting agencies have been able to send workers based on legitimate demand. In addition, the number of workers who do not find work is very small compared to the total number of workers.

"If someone does not find work in the destination country, it is not the responsibility of the relevant agency. Rather, these demand letters are reviewed and verified in several stages, including by the Bangladesh embassy. Only then does the agency get permission to send workers."

Ali Haider Chowdhury also addressed the issue of illegal remittance channels, suggesting initiatives to facilitate expatriate workers in sending remittances through legal channels, ensuring a fair and secure process. He highlighted the need to address the challenges faced by undocumented workers abroad, allowing them to send remittances without fear of legal consequences.