Bangladesh to set country-specific minimum salaries for migrant workers

Migration

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 03:25 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to set country-specific minimum salaries for migrant workers

The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment is working on preparing a demand letter detailing the lowest salaries for each migrant destination country for Bangladeshi workers

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 03:25 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment is working on preparing a demand letter detailing the lowest salaries for each migrant destination country for Bangladeshi workers.

"The ministry is doing its assessment," Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad told journalists yesterday.

"In Saudi Arabia, our workers get 800 riyals and the workers of other countries get 1,000 to 1,200 riyals. To earn more, skills need to be improved and it is a big responsibility," he said.

Regarding the cost of immigration, the expatriate welfare minister said, "Immigration is not a one-way process. It happens from both sides. We have a limitation as a worker-sending country."

In response to the question of whether the government is being forced to accept additional immigration costs, Imran Ahmed said, "We have to adapt to the system of that country. In the meantime, we are keeping a close eye to ensure no injustice is being done."

Referring to Malaysia, the minister said, "According to our MoU in Malaysia, the cost is about Tk80,000. But I hear they are charging Tk2 to 3 lakh."

Imran Ahmad said that action will be taken against the agencies and medical centres that are conducting false medical tests for aspirant migrants to Malaysia.

"Their licence will be cancelled once we get the proof," he said.

Imran Ahmad said at the end of the year the number of people going abroad will be near 11 lakh.

"I am not satisfied with that number," the minister said, adding, "When things start going well in Malaysia, there will be 15 to 16 lakh workers."

The IOM event focused on the lessons learnt and looked at ways forward on migration governance, sustainable reintegration and awareness raising in Bangladesh.

The event also included a photography exhibition that brings together a range of migration-related stories to help understand the complex experience and contextualise some of the opportunities and challenges of migration in Bangladesh.

Among others, Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, secretary, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment; Dr Bernd Spanier, deputy head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh; Abdusattor Esoev, chief of mission, IOM Bangladesh; Shahidul Haque, senior policy advisor, IOM Bangladesh; Md Shahidul Alam, director general, BMET; Safi Rahman Khan, director, (Education, Skill and migration), Brac and Head of Migration Program, Brac, Shariful Hasan also spokes at the event. 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Minimum Salary / migrant workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

5h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

5h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

4h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

27m | TBS Stories
The crazy referee won’t conduct any matches in FIFA 2022

The crazy referee won’t conduct any matches in FIFA 2022

2h | TBS SPORTS
How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden This Winter

How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden This Winter

2h | TBS Stories
Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

20h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis