Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia to hold monthly meeting to resolve expats’ issues

Migration

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 08:39 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia to hold monthly meeting to resolve expats’ issues

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 08:39 pm
Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia to hold monthly meeting to resolve expats’ issues

The Saudi Embassy to Dhaka and the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry will hold a joint meeting on the first Wednesday every month to resolve various issues related to the employment of Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad and Saudi Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan at the meeting room of the ministry on Monday.

Expatriate Secretary Ahmed Munirus Salehin was also present at the meeting.

The meeting had fruitful discussions on how to provide the expatriate workers with police clearance, smart cards and visas in the shortest possible time.

The minister also informed the meeting that initiatives have been taken to set up 100 more technical and specialised training centres to supply skilled manpower in the world labour market.

They also discussed various issues related to a safe working environment, overall security for Bangladeshi workers stationed in Saudi Arabia.

Also present at the meeting were Director General of Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) Shahidul Alam, Additional Secretary of the ministry Abdul Quader and Head of Consular Section of Saudi Embassy Saeed Al Shamari.

Bangladesh / Top News

Saudi Arabia / Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

9h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

11h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1d | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

3h | Videos
Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

3h | Videos
Bhabna talks about her new movie

Bhabna talks about her new movie

3h | Videos
Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh
Economy

Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh