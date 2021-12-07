Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia to hold monthly meeting to resolve expats’ issues

The Saudi Embassy to Dhaka and the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry will hold a joint meeting on the first Wednesday every month to resolve various issues related to the employment of Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad and Saudi Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan at the meeting room of the ministry on Monday.

Expatriate Secretary Ahmed Munirus Salehin was also present at the meeting.

The meeting had fruitful discussions on how to provide the expatriate workers with police clearance, smart cards and visas in the shortest possible time.

The minister also informed the meeting that initiatives have been taken to set up 100 more technical and specialised training centres to supply skilled manpower in the world labour market.

They also discussed various issues related to a safe working environment, overall security for Bangladeshi workers stationed in Saudi Arabia.

Also present at the meeting were Director General of Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) Shahidul Alam, Additional Secretary of the ministry Abdul Quader and Head of Consular Section of Saudi Embassy Saeed Al Shamari.