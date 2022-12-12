Bangladesh, Italy join hands under IOM to promote safe migration practices

The government of Italy has reiterated its support to the Bangladeshi government to strengthen migration management with particular focus on promoting safe migration and addressing adverse drivers of migration through a cooperation project.

The contribution also recognises the need to support vulnerable returnees to reintegrate into their communities. It will support a project implemented by International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Bangladesh, said a press release.

To recognise Italy's cooperation, on 12 December, a joint press briefing was organised at the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE). The event brought together high-level representatives from MoEWOE, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the Embassy of Italy and IOM.

According to the media release, Bangladesh has been in the forefront of advocating for safe and regular migration for decades.

Speaking at the event, Imran Ahmad, MP, minister, MoEWOE, said, "The ministry welcomes all partners eager to support facilitating safe, orderly, regular and responsible migration including reintegration and welfare services to the migrants and returnees in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)."

He emphasised and called upon all stakeholders to take a collective approach to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration.

Ambassador Enrico Nunizata, said that the Government of Italy is pleased to support migration management and reintegration programming in Bangladesh. The contribution amounting to $3 million will focus on ensuring safe migration through information dissemination, reintegration assistance for those who return to Bangladesh under the EU-supported Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) programme, and climate change affected communities by addressing their socio-economic needs.

The ambassador expressed his hope that this intervention is the beginning of longer-term cooperation with the Government of Bangladesh on migration programming.

Secretary of MoEWOE Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen said the Bangladesh is committed to implementing and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including target 10.7 on the facilitation of safe, orderly and responsible migration. The country has identified migration as a key driver of development in the country and has taken steps to facilitate safe and regular migration.

Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, secretary (West), MoFA, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' appreciation of the Government of Italy's support for this project which targets assistance to some of the most vulnerable migrants, returnees and those affected by the impacts of climate change.

At the event, IOM Bangladesh's Chief of Mission Abdusattor Esoev reiterated the importance of improved migration management and adopting a holistic approach across the entire migration cycle. Esoev noted the importance of giving states space and flexibility in designing migration-related interventions based on their own realities and capacities in order to enhance quality migration.