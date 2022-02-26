Baira delegation meets with Malaysian minister 

A Bangladesh International Recruiting Agency (Baira) delegation, led by its former president Mohammed Noor Ali, has met with Malaysian Plantation, Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Majah Zuraida Binti Kamaruddin.

They met and exchanged views during an event held at a Dhaka hotel on Saturday, reads a Baira press release.

During the discussion, the association urged the Malaysian minister to allow all licenced Bangladeshi recruiting agencies to send workers to her country.

Former secretary general Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, joint secretary Mizanur Rahman, and finance secretary Fakhrul Islam were part of the delegation.

In response, the minister said that poor migrant workers will not require to pay any money (zero migration cost) for entering Malaysia.

She then remarked that her ministry will ensure the welfare, salary, accommodation, health and other essential facilities for Bangladeshi workers as per the ILO guidelines.

Later, Baira leaders told Datuk Majah Zuraida Binti Kamaruddin that they are fully prepared to meet the migrant workers' demand in Malaysian companies.