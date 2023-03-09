Australia offers technical assistance for Bangladeshi workers

Migration

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 10:07 pm

Australia offers technical assistance for Bangladeshi workers

Australia has expressed its keen interest in providing technical assistance to Bangladeshi workers to improve their skills.

The assurance came at a meeting of the Australian High Commissioner in Dhaka, Jeremy Brewer, and the State Minister of Labour and Employment, Monnujan Sufian, in the Secretariat on Thursday. 

The High Commissioner said that there is a huge demand for skilled manpower in Australia, and Australia will assist Bangladesh in creating skilled workers. 

There are many great technical institutions for improving skills in Australia, he added. 

At the meeting, the state minister sought technical assistance from the Australian government for the National Occupational Health and Safety Research and Training Institute in Rajshahi and the Bangabandhu National Labour Institute in Tongi.

Jeremy Brewer assured that he would ask the Australian government to provide technical assistance for training and research in the two institutions.

The High Commissioner also presented a letter of appreciation to Monnujan Sufian for a meeting with the Australian Minister for Skills and Training at the ILO Asia and the Pacific Regional Meeting in Singapore last year. 

Both sides are hopeful that the friendship between Bangladesh and Australia will strengthen in the future.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Md Ehsan-e-Elahi and Joint Secretary, M Humayun Kabir and two officials from the Australian High Commission were present at the meeting.

